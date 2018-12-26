NASA’s Hubble telescope captures stunning cosmic 'holiday wreath' image

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope recently captured a stunning image that resembles a holiday wreath in the cosmos.

The beautiful image looks like "a holiday wreath made of sparkling lights," according to a statement from NASA.

The image shows the star RS Puppis, at the center, surrounded by what the space agency calls a "gossamer cocoon of reflective dust" that's lit up by the sparkling star.



This particular star is 200 times larger than the Sun, according to the space agency.

RS Puppis brightens and dims over a six-week cycle and is one of the most luminous in the class of so-called Cepheid variable stars, Space Telescope Science Institute explains. It has an average intrinsic brightness 15,000 times greater than the Sun's luminosity.

"Hubble took a series of photos of light flashes rippling across the nebula in a phenomenon known as a 'light echo.' Even though light travels through space fast enough to span the gap between Earth and the Moon in a little over a second, the nebula is so large that reflected light can actually be photographed traversing the nebula," NASA explained in a statement.

Of course, this isn't the first time that NASA has wowed us with images from space.

Images revealed during NASA's Juno mission recently captivated the internet. Space enthusiasts saw a wide range of "creatures" in the colorful clouds of Jupiter.

