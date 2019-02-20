Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NASA
Published

NASA spots mysterious 'dragon' aurora in the sky

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Huge dragon-shaped aurora developed in the sky over IcelandVideo

Huge dragon-shaped aurora developed in the sky over Iceland

A huge dragon-shaped aurora caused by a hole in the Sun’s corona developed in the sky over Iceland earlier this month.

NASA released a spectacular image of a huge "dragon" aurora charging quietly across the night sky over Iceland.

The natural phenomenon is caused by particles emanating from the Sun that collide with Earth's atmosphere to put on a gorgeous light show.

"Have you ever seen a dragon in the sky? Although real flying dragons don’t exist, a huge dragon-shaped aurora developed in the sky over Iceland earlier this month," the space agency said in a post.

SEARCHING FOR PLANET NINE, SCIENTIST FINDS ANCIENT STAR WITH MYSTERIOUS RINGS

(NASA)

NASA added: "The aurora was caused by a hole in the Sun's corona that expelled charged particles into a solar wind that followed a changing interplanetary magnetic field to Earth's magnetosphere."

This dragon aurora is mysterious because it appeared during a time of low sunspot activity, according to NASA, which means the Sun is not emitting as many charged particles as it normally does.

Christopher Carbone covers technology and science for Fox News Digital. Tips or story leads: christopher.carbone@foxnews.com. Follow @christocarbone.