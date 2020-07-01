NASA satellite image shows scar of Arizona’s Bighorn fire

A NASA satellite image shows that areas burned by the Bighorn fire north of Tucson, Ariz.

The image, which was captured on June 29, shows vegetation in red and burned areas in dark gray. The picture, taken by NASA’s Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) instrument, covers an area of 20 by 30 miles, according to the space agency.

Built by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Aster is one of five instruments on NASA’s Terra satellite. Working with counterparts in Japan, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California handles validation and calibration of the instrument and its data.

Another image captured by NASA and NOAA’s Suomi NPP satellite recently showed the vast bush fire in Arizona.

