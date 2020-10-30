NASA releases Halloween playlist of 'sinister' space sounds

Just in time for Halloween, NASA has released a playlist of spooky sounds from space.

“You may have heard some of the creaks, cracks, and cackling noises of our universe before,” explains NASA in a statement. “Using data from our spacecraft, we've gathered a NEW collection of sinister sounds from the depths of space in time for Halloween.”

The Halloween playlist, which is posted to Soundcloud, is filled with eerie “moans” and “whistles,” the space agency notes.

The creepy sounds include a possible “Marsquake” recorded on the red planet by NASA’s Mars InSight Lander, sounds from the ancient universe, the center of the Milky Way and plasma waves from Jupiter’s ionosphere captured by the Juno spacecraft.

Earlier this week, NASA also highlighted an image of a very spooky sun.

In the remarkable image, the sun bears a striking resemblance to a jack-o'-lantern. In an email to Fox News, NASA compared the solar image to a "giant floating space pumpkin."

“Active regions on the sun combined to look something like a jack-o'-lantern’s face on Oct. 8, 2014,” explains NASA in a post on its website Thursday. “The active regions appear brighter because those are areas that emit more light and energy – markers of an intense and complex set of magnetic fields hovering in the sun’s atmosphere, the corona.”

“This image blends together two sets of wavelengths at 171 and 193 angstroms, typically colorized in gold and yellow, to create a particularly Halloween-like appearance,” the space agency added.

The angstrom measurement is used for the wavelength of light. “This image is a blend of 171 and 193 angstrom light as captured by the Solar Dynamics Observatory,” NASA explained in the post.

