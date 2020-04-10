Expand / Collapse search
NASA imagines what Apollo 13 crew would have looked like on the moon

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
The crew on Apollo 13 wanted to become the third to land on the moon when they launched on April 11, 1970.

Unfortunately, they never made it.

However, NASA came to appreciate the mission as a "successful failure" since the ship's crew returned safely despite a horrific explosion.

This artist's concept, released Friday by the space agency and produced by Teledyne Ryan Aeronautical, shows two Apollo 13 astronauts exploring the surface of the Moon -- imagining what might have taken place had there been no accident.

(NASA)

The Apollo 13 Lunar Module can be seen in the center background of the image.

Fifty years after this mission, NASA is sharing a range of resources, honoring the triumph of the mission control team and the astronauts and examining how those lessons can be applied to the Artemis program.