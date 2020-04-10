Self-isolating photographer snaps stunning image of robin

A self-isolating wildlife photographer snapped a gorgeous picture of a robin with its wings outstretched.

Andrew Fusek-Peters, 54, made thousands of failed attempts to capture the bird in his garden before succeeding by shooting through his kitchen window in Shropshire, England, according to a report from SWNS.

He had placed perennial flowers in a glass bowl and scattered sunflower seeds around it as a way to lure the birds. After waiting for four hours in his kitchen hideout, he finally captured a robin at full-stretch as it took off from the bowl at a distance of about 12 feet.

The photograph looks almost like a painting.

TWO GIANT PANDAS MATE AT EMPTY HONG KONG ZOO FOR FIRST TIME

“I came up with a cunning plan because bird feeders are very boring. I put some of my wife’s perennials in the bowl and buried sunflower seeds underneath," Fusek-Peters told SWNS.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I would say I’m an artistic photographer because of how I set up the picture. It is a very difficult thing to do to photograph a robin in flight, it takes an enormous amount of work and skill," he added. “I know a lot of people don’t have gardens so hopefully I can cheer them up with this."

The photographer explained that he's gotten thousands of out-of-focus images, and spends countless hours per day trying to capture in-focus images.

"The sunlight hits the feeder for about half an hour a day and this is why the light is so golden,” he told SWNS.