Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SCIENCE
Published

Self-isolating photographer snaps stunning image of robin

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A self-isolating wildlife photographer snapped a gorgeous picture of a robin with its wings outstretched.

Andrew Fusek-Peters, 54, made thousands of failed attempts to capture the bird in his garden before succeeding by shooting through his kitchen window in Shropshire, England, according to a report from SWNS.

He had placed perennial flowers in a glass bowl and scattered sunflower seeds around it as a way to lure the birds. After waiting for four hours in his kitchen hideout, he finally captured a robin at full-stretch as it took off from the bowl at a distance of about 12 feet.

The photograph looks almost like a painting.

TWO GIANT PANDAS MATE AT EMPTY HONG KONG ZOO FOR FIRST TIME

A wildlife photographer captured this incredible image of a robin with its wings outstretched. (SWNS)

A wildlife photographer captured this incredible image of a robin with its wings outstretched. (SWNS) (SWNS)

“I came up with a cunning plan because bird feeders are very boring. I put some of my wife’s perennials in the bowl and buried sunflower seeds underneath," Fusek-Peters told SWNS.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I would say I’m an artistic photographer because of how I set up the picture. It is a very difficult thing to do to photograph a robin in flight, it takes an enormous amount of work and skill," he added. “I know a lot of people don’t have gardens so hopefully I can cheer them up with this."

The photographer explained that he's gotten thousands of out-of-focus images, and spends countless hours per day trying to capture in-focus images.

"The sunlight hits the feeder for about half an hour a day and this is why the light is so golden,” he told SWNS.