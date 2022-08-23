NASA a ‘go’ for Artemis launch next week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASA said that the agency is "go" for next week's launch of the Artemis I mission.

The agency said Monday that the Flight Readiness Review has concluded.

Its teams are proceeding toward a two-hour launch window starting at 8:33 a.m. ET on Aug. 29 at Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

Artemis I marks the first integrated test of NASA’s Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the ground systems.

The 42-day uncrewed flight test around the moon is the first in a series of missions, including future human lunar exploration.

According to NASA, during the flight, Orion will launch on the most powerful rocket in the world.

The spacecraft will journey 280,000 miles from Earth and 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.

Orion will stay in space longer than any human spacecraft has without docking to a space station, traversing approximately 1.3 million miles in total.

It will also return faster – up to 25,000 miles per hour – before it splashes down off the coast of San Diego on Oct. 10.

The 322-foot SLS rocket and spacecraft arrived at the launch pad last Wednesday.

The site is being shown on a livestream at Pad 39B the NASA Kennedy YouTube Channel.

The backup launch days are on Sept. 2 and Sept. 5.