Moon
Published

Stunning images capture sturgeon supermoon

The supermoon impacted the Perseid meteor shower

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The final supermoon of the year was caught on camera in amazing images from around the world. 

Seen in France, Brazil, the U.S., Germany, Italy and elsewhere, the large, bright orb appears to fill an ink-black night sky. 

In some photos, the supermoon appears with a reddish-orange hue. 

Supermoons are the biggest and brightest full moons of the year. 

THE STURGEON SUPERMOON: WHEN TO SEE IT

The term "supermoon" is defined as either a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth. 

  • The full moon in Italy
    Image 1 of 4

    A sturgeon supermoon rising behind San Bernardino church dome in L'Aquila (Abruzzo, Italy), on Aug. 12, 2022. (Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • The full moon in Italy
    Image 2 of 4

    View of the full moon from Castellammare del Golfo, a touristic town on the north coast of Sicily.  (Antonio Cascio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

  • The Sturgeon supermoon in France
    Image 3 of 4

    The supermoon known as the Sturgeon full moon rises in the sky next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on Aug. 10, 2022. (Adnan Farzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • The moon in Missouri
    Image 4 of 4

    The waning moon rises beyond fireworks after a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The sturgeon moon was forecast to impact the visibility of the annual Perseid meteor shower, which peaked Friday and Saturday.

FULL STRAWBERRY SUPERMOON SEEN IN STUNNING DETAIL

According to the Maine Farmer's Almanac, the Algonquin tribes called this the sturgeon moon because of the large fish that were more easily caught this time of year in the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water. 

  • The full moon in Malta
    Image 1 of 3

    A full moon known as the sturgeon moon, the final supermoon of 2022, is seen behind fireworks in Mqabba, Malta August 12, 2022.  (REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi)

  • The full moon in Brazil
    Image 2 of 3

    A full moon rises as members of the Kalunga quilombo, the descendants of runaway slaves, arrive in the early evening to participate at the end of the week-long pilgrimage and celebration of "Nossa Senhora da Abadia" in the rural area of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.  (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

  • The full moon in Germany
    Image 3 of 3

    The full moon rises behind the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.  (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

NASA notes this moon is also called the green corn moon.

The next full moon will occur on Sept. 10, and is known as the harvest moon.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital.