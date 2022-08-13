Stunning images capture sturgeon supermoon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The final supermoon of the year was caught on camera in amazing images from around the world.

Seen in France, Brazil, the U.S., Germany, Italy and elsewhere, the large, bright orb appears to fill an ink-black night sky.

In some photos, the supermoon appears with a reddish-orange hue.

Supermoons are the biggest and brightest full moons of the year.

THE STURGEON SUPERMOON: WHEN TO SEE IT

The term "supermoon" is defined as either a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

The sturgeon moon was forecast to impact the visibility of the annual Perseid meteor shower, which peaked Friday and Saturday.

FULL STRAWBERRY SUPERMOON SEEN IN STUNNING DETAIL

According to the Maine Farmer's Almanac, the Algonquin tribes called this the sturgeon moon because of the large fish that were more easily caught this time of year in the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

NASA notes this moon is also called the green corn moon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The next full moon will occur on Sept. 10, and is known as the harvest moon.