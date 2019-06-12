Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Reptiles
Published

Missouri woman returns from vacation to find python in kitchen pantry

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 12 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Missouri woman returned home from her vacation last week to a slithering surprise in the kitchen.

The woman, located in Ballwin, a city roughly 20 miles east of St. Louis, "discovered a python in their pantry during snack time" on June 2, police said.

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: ENORMOUS PYTHON SWALLOWS EVEN BIGGER PYTHON, BUT CAN'T HANDLE IT

"She was definitely not one who likes snakes I can say that," Ballwin Police Officer Scott Stephens told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "But I guess who would want a snake in their kitchen?"

A Missouri woman returned home from vacation to find a python in her kitchen pantry, authorities said.

A Missouri woman returned home from vacation to find a python in her kitchen pantry, authorities said. (iStock)

The department wrote on Facebook Monday that the snake was wrangled and secured until animal control arrived at the apartment "and removed it from the area... hopefully by at least three continental US States in distance."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephens said no one knows how the python ended up in the kitchen, but said police believe it must have been someone's pet — although no one in the apartment complex reported a missing snake.

"We were definitely happy to be able to get rid of it safely and quickly," the officer told the news outlet. "Police officers end up doing these weird animal calls more than you would think."

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.