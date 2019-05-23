WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Enormous python swallows even bigger python, but can't handle it

Now that's a case of having eyes too big for your stomach.

A photographer captured incredible images of an enormous python in Western Australia attempting to swallow an even bigger python.

However, the hungry python, which is estimated to be between 11.5 feet and 13 feet in length, couldn't handle the meal and subsequently regurgitated it.

"This beauty was at our house this morning," Parry Creek Farm Tourist Resort and Caravan Park wrote in a Facebook post.

The Park continued: "We relocate these big guys so they don't eat our chooks [chickens]. We saw he'd had a good feed of something (yes we counted the chooks it wasn't one of them) and safely bagged him. Once he was out of the bag he started to regurgitate, that's when we saw the tail! Thinking it was a black whip snake - WOW were we wrong! It all happened very quick and he was off again safe and sound. Sadly he lost his lunch but we hope he grabs something else and the birds get his left overs."

The images were taken by Wyndham, Western Australia resident Amanda Jongedyk, who shared them with the Park. The incredible pictures, which Jongedyk told Fox News were taken on May 20, have since gone viral, having been shared over 100 times.

Although snake cannibalism is not that rare, according to Live Science, their diet consists of mostly small animals, though sometimes they have been known to eat adult deer, antelope and in rare cases, humans. In 2017, a giant 23-foot python was found to have eaten an Indonesian farmer, swallowing the man whole.

Pythons, which are native to Australia, as well as various parts of Africa and Asia, have been known in some cases to reach 27 feet in length and can weigh as much as 350 pounds.

