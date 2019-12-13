Massive trove of government UFO reports now available at university

The truth about UFOs is out there — and now enthusiasts and researchers will have a chance to comb through a massive trove of documents.

Chris Rutkowski, a Canadian science writer and ufologist, just donated his collection of more than 20,000 UFO reports filed over the past three decades, plus another 10,000 UFO-related documents from the Canadian government, the University of Manitoba announced in a statement.

A number of these documents concern the so-called Falcon Lake incident, in Manitoba, which Rutkowski believes is one of the best documented UFO cases in Canadian history.

"It beats even Roswell [the alleged flying saucer spotted over New Mexico in 1947] because the United States still doesn't recognize that anything happened in Roswell," he told the CBC.

MYSTERIOUS 'SAILING STONES' EXISTED 200 MILLION YEARS AGO, DINOSAUR FOSSILS REVEAL

According to Live Science, the Falcon Lake incident struck officials as strange and hard to explain.

It reportedly took place on May 20, 1967, when industrial mechanic Stefan Michalak was prospecting in the wilderness for quartz and silver and was startled by a gaggle of geese that seemed agitated by something nearby.

Michalak looked up and saw two cigar-shaped objects hovering about 150 feet away; one descended and landed, while the other flew off. He then sketched the one that had landed and decided to approach about 30 minutes later, noticing the smell of sulphur as he approached.

The saucer was so hot that it burned through his gloves when he touched it, the story goes.

MILKY WAY IS AS MASSIVE AS 890 BILLION SUNS

When the object rotated and sped away, Michalak's torso was sprayed with hot gas, leaving him with first-degree burns on his stomach. He suffered headaches, diarrhea and blackouts for several weeks after that.

Years later, a piece of metal was found from the alleged landing site and tests showed it was highly radioactive.

The Canadian university has launched a crowdfunding effort to digitize the trove of documents.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP