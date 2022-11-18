Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Asteroids
Published

Leonid meteor shower peaks: How to see it

NASA says the moon may impact viewing

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
A meteor flies through the sky in Utah Video

A meteor flies through the sky in Utah

A meteor flies through the sky in Utah.

The annual Leonid meteor shower peaks late Friday night. 

According to NASA, the Leonids are debris shed by comet Tempel-Tuttle as it passes close to the sun. 

As bits of comet debris enter the Earth's atmosphere and burn up, they leave bright streaks across the night sky.

Observers can look straight overhead for the shower, with bright meteors that leave a trail that lasts for a few seconds.

AIR FORCE, FBI REPORTEDLY RAID HOMES OF AREA 51 WEBSITE OWNER: 'I HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION'

A burst of 1999 Leonid meteors as seen at 38,000 feet from Leonid Multi Instrument Aircraft Campaign (Leonid MAC) with 50 mm camera. 

A burst of 1999 Leonid meteors as seen at 38,000 feet from Leonid Multi Instrument Aircraft Campaign (Leonid MAC) with 50 mm camera.  (Image Credit: NASA/Ames Research Center/ISAS/Shinsuke Abe and Hajime Yano)

However, the moon is about 35% full and will diminish the fainter meteors.

There will be around 15 to 20 meteors per hour under clear, dark skies. 

At 1:45 am MT on Nov. 17, NASA’s all sky camera at the New Mexico State University caught this image of a Leonid meteor streaking through the skies.

At 1:45 am MT on Nov. 17, NASA’s all sky camera at the New Mexico State University caught this image of a Leonid meteor streaking through the skies. (NASA)

NASA TELESCOPE SHOWS SPECTACULAR HOURGLASS IMAGE SURROUNDING STAR FORMATION

The shower's name comes from the constellation Leo, the lion, from which its meteors appear to radiate. 

Over 100 meteors are recorded in this composite image taken during the peak of the Geminid meteor shower in 2014. 

Over 100 meteors are recorded in this composite image taken during the peak of the Geminid meteor shower in 2014.  (Credit: NASA/MSFC/Danielle Moser, NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office)

While the moon will rise in the east with Leo around midnight local time, it's better to view the sky away from the apparent point of origin by lying back and looking straight upward.

The comet Tempel-Tuttle was actually discovered twice, independently.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

In December, skywatchers can anticipate the Geminids and Ursids.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 