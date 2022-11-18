Leonid meteor shower peaks: How to see it

The annual Leonid meteor shower peaks late Friday night.

According to NASA, the Leonids are debris shed by comet Tempel-Tuttle as it passes close to the sun.

As bits of comet debris enter the Earth's atmosphere and burn up, they leave bright streaks across the night sky.

Observers can look straight overhead for the shower, with bright meteors that leave a trail that lasts for a few seconds.

AIR FORCE, FBI REPORTEDLY RAID HOMES OF AREA 51 WEBSITE OWNER: 'I HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION'

However, the moon is about 35% full and will diminish the fainter meteors.

There will be around 15 to 20 meteors per hour under clear, dark skies.

NASA TELESCOPE SHOWS SPECTACULAR HOURGLASS IMAGE SURROUNDING STAR FORMATION

The shower's name comes from the constellation Leo, the lion, from which its meteors appear to radiate.

While the moon will rise in the east with Leo around midnight local time, it's better to view the sky away from the apparent point of origin by lying back and looking straight upward.

The comet Tempel-Tuttle was actually discovered twice, independently.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In December, skywatchers can anticipate the Geminids and Ursids.