With Isaias approaching, flood barriers protect historic Brooklyn waterfront building

As tropical storm Isaias makes its way up the eastern seaboard, workers in Brooklyn have been installing flood barriers to protect a historic waterfront building.

The Aquafence barriers were placed around the Empire Stores complex that contains restaurants, bars, stores, offices and a branch of the Brooklyn Historical Society. The complex is housed in a pre Civil War-era coffee warehouse.

TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS SPURS NYC TO DEPLOY TEMPORARY FLOOD BARRIERS, DE BLASIO SAYS CITY 'NOT TAKING ANY CHANCES'

A handful of people rushed to make their way home in the neighborhood on Tuesday morning beneath darkening skies. Sand bags and other flood protection were placed around a number of other buildings in Dumbo, a regenerated area that was hit hard by Hurricane Sandy. That storm, which left some parts of the Dumbo beneath 11 feet of water, caused millions of dollars of damage in the neighborhood, according to the Brooklyn Reporter.

Dumbo, which faces lower Manhattan across the East River, is also home to the historic Jane’s Carousel. Built in 1922, the carousel was first installed in Youngstown, Ohio, but, following an extensive restoration, has been a popular feature of Brooklyn Bridge Park since 2011.

ISAIAS BRINGS TORNADO, FLASH FLOODING THREAT TO MILLIONS AFTER NORTH CAROLINA LANDFALL SPARKS FIRES, KNOCKS OUT POWER

Near the Brooklyn Bridge workers also placed plastic covers over the entrances to a subway station to protect against the storm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other temporary flood barriers have been installed in New York City to protect against tropical storm Isaias. In lower Manhattan, for example, temporary inflatable flood barriers were installed Monday.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun and the Associated Press contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers