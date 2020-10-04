In major discovery, 59 ancient coffins, closed for more than 2,600 years, revealed in Egypt

Officials in Egypt have revealed 59 ancient coffins that were discovered south of Cairo.

The coffins were excavated at the ancient pyramid site of Saqqara.

At a news conference, Egypt’s Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khalid el-Anany said at least 59 sealed sarcophagi, with mummies inside most of them, were found. The coffins had been buried in three wells more than 2,600 years ago.

Initially, 13 coffins were found, although archaeologists subsequently excavated others. The coffins are in a good state of preservation and maintain their original colors, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, in a translated Facebook post on Saturday.

The coffins are thought to contain the remains of priests, ancient state officials, and other prominent people.

“The reveal is not finished yet; we have found layers of coffins which will be announced later,” said Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, in the Facebook post.

“I consider this is the beginning of a big discovery,” el-Anany said. He spoke at a news conference at the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara where the coffins were found. The sarcophagi have been displayed and one of them was opened before reporters to show the mummy inside.

The coffins will be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza.

Dozens of statues were also discovered during the excavation.

Egypt continues to reveal new aspects of its rich history. Statues of ancient Egyptian goddesses and Pharaoh Ramses II, for example, were recently uncovered near Mit Raineh, about 18 miles south of Cairo.

Earlier this year, a 3,600-year-old teenage mummy was discovered in Luxor, as well as tombs of a number of high priests.

Last year, an ancient fortress built by Ramses II was discovered in Beheira Governorate, northwest of Cairo, according to Egypt Today.

