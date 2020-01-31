Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ancient Egypt
Published

High priests’ tombs discovered in Egypt

By James Rogers | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 31

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 31 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The tombs of a number of high priests have been discovered at an ancient site in Egypt.

In a Facebook post, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities explained that several communal tombs of high priests have been discovered at the village of Tuna al-Gabal, near the Nile Valley city of Minya in central Egypt. The area is a vast archaeological site on the edge of the western desert

A LION MUMMY MAY HAVE BEEN DISCOVERED AT FAMED PYRAMID SITE

This photo provided by Egypt's antiquities ministry, shows one of sarcophagi discovered in the village of Tuna al-Gabal, near the Nile Valley city of Minya.

This photo provided by Egypt's antiquities ministry, shows one of sarcophagi discovered in the village of Tuna al-Gabal, near the Nile Valley city of Minya. (Egypt's antiquities ministry via AP)

Some 16 tombs have been discovered that contain about 20 sarcophagi and five wooden coffins. Waziri said the tombs likely belonged to the high priests of Thoth, the ancient Egyptian god of writing and wisdom, among other senior officials. Hundreds of amulets and 10,000 blue funerary statues, known as ushabti figurines, which are fixtures in the ancient tombs of the area, were also discovered. The sarcophagus lids are molded into mummy-like figures of men.

Egypt continues to reveal new aspects of its rich history. Last year, for example, archaeologists uncovered an ancient cemetery near the famous Giza pyramids just outside Cairo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also in 2019, Egypt's Antiquities Ministry announced the discovery of an ancient necropolis near the Nile Valley city of Minya, south of Cairo. The large cemetery is located north of Tuna al-Gabal area. It includes several burial shafts and hosts more than 1,000 statues and some 40 sarcophagi as well as other artifacts.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers