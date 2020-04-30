3,600-year teenage mummy discovered in Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered the mummy of a teenager who died about 3,600 years ago.

In a Facebook post, Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism explained that the mummy of a 15- to 16-year-old female was found in a wooden coffin that dates back to about 1600 B.C.

LiveScience reports that the discovery was made in Luxor.

HIGH PRIESTS’ TOMBS DISCOVERED IN EGYPT

Although the mummy has been poorly conserved, the teenager was found wearing an earring in one of her ears and wrapped in a delicate, possibly copper sheet, according to the Ministry of Antiquities. Four necklaces were also found tied to each other with a ceramic grille on the mummy’s chest.

The discovery was made by an Egyptian-Spanish archaeological mission, it said.

Egypt continues to reveal new aspects of its rich history. The tombs of a number of high priests, for example, were recently discovered at an ancient site in Egypt.

Last year, archaeologists uncovered an ancient cemetery near the famous Giza pyramids just outside Cairo.

Also in 2019, Egypt's Antiquities Ministry announced the discovery of an ancient necropolis near the Nile Valley city of Minya, south of Cairo. The large cemetery is located north of Tuna al-Gabal area. It includes several burial shafts and hosts more than 1,000 statues and some 40 sarcophagi as well as other artifacts.

