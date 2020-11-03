Expand / Collapse search
Mammals
Published

Humpback whale almost swallows 2 kayakers off California coast

Humpback whales are known to be active near the California coast year-round

Travis Fedschun
Travis Fedschun
Whale watchers have close encounter near Avila Beach.

Two kayakers in the waters off a beach in California had a very close call with a humpback whale that breached and knocked them into the water on Monday. 

The incident happened near Avila Beach, located along the state's central coastline. 

"I still have an adrenaline rush!" Julie McSorley told FOX26. 

HUMPBACK WHALES TAKE 'WRONG TURN' AND ENTER CROCODILE-INFESTED RIVER

McSorley and her kayaking partner, Liz Cottriel, were off the coast of Avila Beach, watching the whales. The two thought they were at a safe distance, about 30 feet away. They quickly learned they were not.

"I saw the big pool of fish, the big bait ball come up out of the water. I saw the whale come up," McSorley told FOX26 on Monday. "I thought, 'Oh no! It's too close.'"

Two women had a close encounter with a humpback whale that breached and knocked them into the water on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Two women had a close encounter with a humpback whale that breached and knocked them into the water on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Courtesy Kellie Balentine)

Video from onlookers shows the moment the huge mammal breaches the water’s surface and knocks over the kayak with the two inside. 

Both women went into the water. Cottriel told FOX26 she thought the whale was "gonna land on me."

HUMPBACK WHALE SHOCKS FISHERMAN AFTER JUMPING OUT OF THE WATER SEVERAL FEET AWAY FROM THE BOAT

While video appears to show the whale had the kayak in its mouth, McSorley claimed they were just overturned and thrown underwater.

After surfacing, the two were rescued by other paddleboarders and kayakers. 

"We got back to the car, I was shaking my shirt and a bunch of fish came out of my shirt," Cottriel said.

Humpback whales are known to be active near the California coast year-round, and officials advise people to keep a football field’s distance between themselves and whales when possible to avoid situations such as a capsize.

Harbor officials told KSBY-TV both women are lucky to be alive.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed