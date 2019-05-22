Huge snake slithers on to Connecticut woman’s roof, frightening video shows

Talk about a slithery surprise.

A black rat snake — estimated to be 7 feet in length — was spotted twisting and contorting its lengthy body up the side of Linda Bertolette’s home in Farmington, Conn., on Monday.

“We had an unexpected visitor, an unwelcome visitor: A giant black rat snake,” she told NBC Connecticut, adding her teenage daughter was quick to capture footage of the event.

“I was appalled at the size of it and how aggressive it was,” she added. “It looked like a video that was taken in the Amazon jungle, not in Connecticut.”

After the serpent eventually made it to the roof, (in the video it appears to find its way to the home’s gutter), Bertolette said she called an exterminator, as she was fearful the snake found a way to enter her home. The thought alone led Bertolette to tell the news station she was “ready to bail.”

“I was pretty much ready to put the house on the market,” she added.

Thankfully, an exterminator determined the rat snake didn’t make its way into her home — news that relieved Bertolette.

“I feel much better about the whole thing,” she told NBC Connecticut.

Rat snakes are non-venomous and typically are found in the fields and woodlands of many places across the country, including Connecticut, South Carolina, Kansas and Oklahoma, per the National Wildlife Federation.

“Black rat snakes are excellent swimmers and climbers. They will use these skills to catch a variety of food, from bird eggs to frogs,” the federal agency says online. “They are the snake most likely to be seen around buildings hunting for rodents, amphibians, and young birds. Black rat snakes are constrictor snakes and will use their body to suffocate their prey.”