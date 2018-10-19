'Huge' rattlesnake stuns Florida golfers with ‘unusual’ appearance on course

Golfers in St. Petersburg, Florida, were shocked when they saw a massive rattlesnake slither across the course.

Logan Ungerer and some friends were golfing at Mangrove Bay Golf Course on Columbus Day when Ungerer “saw what looked like a stick blowing in the wind on the green,” according to Fox 13.

EXTREMELY RARE 'OPEN' BEEHIVE IN VIRGINIA STUNS WILDLIFE EXPERT

Upon closer inspection, he realized it wasn’t a stick at all — it was a snake.

The creature was likely a diamondback rattlesnake, David Steen, a conservation biologist, told the Tampa Bay Times. Diamondbacks are said to be the largest venomous snake in North America, reaching up to eight feet in length, National Geographic reports.

Steen called the sighting “unusual.”

"Snakes are typically secretive creatures that have nothing to gain from interacting with people, so it is unusual for a snake like this to be found in the open on a golf course," Steen said. "It is likely that the rattlesnake was simply observed while traveling from one forest patch to another."

Ungerer’s video has since gone viral and has been shared by publications across the country.

AVOCADOS MIGHT NOT BE 'VEGAN' DUE TO MIGRATORY BEEKEEPING

Ungerer told Fox 13 the experience was “exhilarating."

"It's not every day you see a huge rattlesnake on a green in Florida,” he added.