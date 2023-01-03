Hubble Space Telescope image captures 'glittering swarm' of stars about 28,000 light-years away

The Hubble Space Telescope recently captured the "glittering swarm" of stars of the globular cluster NGC 6440.

The cluster is located in the constellation Sagittarius, some 28,000 light-years away.

Globular clusters like NGC 6440 are tightly-packed collections of stars that live on the edges of galaxies.

They can hold anywhere from hundreds of thousands to millions of stars that average about one light-year apart.

2022 SPACE STORIES THAT ARE OUT OF THIS WORLD

However, they can be as close together as the size of our solar system.

NASA said the data used to create the image came from five different Hubble observing programs.

HUBBLE IMAGES SHOW STARS IN GLOBULAR CLUSTER GLEAMING WITH 'NEBULOSITY'

Four of those programs focused on the properties of pulsars, which are highly magnetized, rotating neutron stars that emit a beam of electromagnetic radiation from their magnetic poles.

NGC 6440 was discovered in the 18th century by astronomer William Herschel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Space.com, it is the home to at least eight of the rapidly rotating pulsars.