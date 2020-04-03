Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NASA
Published

Hubble captures unique ‘cannibal’ galaxy in amazing image

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Hubble Space Telescope captured a stunning image of galaxy that's hiding a secret.

The spiral galaxy is known as NGC 4651, and although it looks relatively calm and quiet swirling out in deep space, the European Space Agency says it harbors a "violent secret."

"It is believed that this galaxy consumed another smaller galaxy to become the large and beautiful spiral that we observe today," the ESA explains in a blog post with the image.

STUNNING NASA IMAGE SHOWS ROSETTA NEBULA GIVING BIRTH TO STARS

The Hubble Space Telescope captured this image.

The Hubble Space Telescope captured this image. (ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Leonard)

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pictures this clear are only possibly thanks to the powerful NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, but the cannibal galaxy can be seen with an amateur telescope, too.

"If you have a telescope at home and a star-gazing eye, look out for this glittering carnivorous spiral," the ESA advises.

NASA releasd a beautiful image of the Rosetta Nebula on Thursday.