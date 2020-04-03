Hubble captures unique ‘cannibal’ galaxy in amazing image
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a stunning image of galaxy that's hiding a secret.
The spiral galaxy is known as NGC 4651, and although it looks relatively calm and quiet swirling out in deep space, the European Space Agency says it harbors a "violent secret."
"It is believed that this galaxy consumed another smaller galaxy to become the large and beautiful spiral that we observe today," the ESA explains in a blog post with the image.
Pictures this clear are only possibly thanks to the powerful NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, but the cannibal galaxy can be seen with an amateur telescope, too.
"If you have a telescope at home and a star-gazing eye, look out for this glittering carnivorous spiral," the ESA advises.
