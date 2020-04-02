Expand / Collapse search
NASA
Published

Stunning NASA image shows Rosetta Nebula giving birth to stars

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
NASA released a stunning image of the Rosetta Nebula on Thursday.

The colorful image captured by the Herschel Space Observatory shows dust clouds associated with the stellar nursery, which is about 5,000 light-years from Earth. The nebula is located in the Monoceros, or Unicorn, constellation.

The bright smudges in the image are dusty cocoons containing massive embryonic stars, according to a statement from NASA, and they will grow up to 10 times the mass of the Sun.

NASA released the above image on Thursday.

NASA released the above image on Thursday. (ESA and the PACS, SPIRE & HSC consortia, F. Motte (AIM Saclay, CEA/IRFU - CNRS/INSU - U.ParisDidedrot) for the HOBYS key program.)

The space agency said the small spots near the center of the image are lower mass stellar embryos.

The nebula itself is located to the right of the picture, along with its own massive cluster of stars.