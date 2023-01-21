How to watch the 'Green Comet' as it makes closest approach in 50K years

A green comet shooting through the morning skies is scheduled to make its closest approach to Earth at the beginning of next month.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was first spotted in March of last year, when it was already inside Jupiter's orbit. It's reportedly making its closest approach in 50,000 years.

NASA has said that it will make its closest approach to our planet on Feb. 2.

If this comet continues its current trend in brightness, it should be easily visible with a small telescope or binoculars.

The agency noted that it's "just possible" it could become visible to the unaided eye under dark skies.

"If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, use binoculars or a small telescope to find Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), which has been passing through the morning skies all month," NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory tweeted Friday.

It will become visible in the Southern Hemisphere in early February.

Skywatchers are advised to check apps for the comet's position.

On Jan. 21, the comet will reportedly be close to the constellation Draco, according to the New York Times.