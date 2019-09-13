Hitler’s chilling plan for the invasion of Britain surfaces, up for auction

An extremely rare original copy of Hitler’s sinister plan to invade Britain has surfaced and will be auctioned in the U.K. this weekend.

The intelligence book formed part of Nazi Germany’s “Operation Sealion,” a proposed plan to attack Britain by sending an invasion force across the English Channel. "Informationsheft (Information booklet) G.B 106" is stamped "Geheim" (secret) in red.

“In 1940 in compliance with Adolf Hitler's directive regarding the imminent invasion of Britain, SS General Walter Schellenberg prepared this book for the Gestapo to be distributed to occupation forces,” explained the auction house, Henry Aldridge and Son, in a statement. “It represented an incredible snapshot into how the Nazis perceived Britain and her Empires and was a blueprint for the occupation of Britain after a proposed invasion by Nazi Germany.”

A translation of the chilling volume was published in 2000 under the title “Invasion 1940.” The document includes information on British Jewish organizations, strategic locations, maps, parliament, private schools, freemasonry and photos of persons of interest, particularly foreign nationals who had fled the Nazis.

The plan’s chapter on British intelligence is said to have been so accurate that copies captured at the end of the war were retained by British authorities.

“Operation Sealion” was never launched as Nazi Germany shifted its focus to the Eastern Front and its ill-fated invasion of the Soviet Union.

The plan will be auctioned on Sept. 14.

