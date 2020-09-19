Green glowing ‘flying saucer’ spotted in skies over Liverpool

What is going on in Liverpool?

This summer, the English city was invaded by giant rats and now possibly UFOs.

Pictures of a green glowing unidentified object in the sky appeared in the Liverpool Echo this week – and the man who took the photos was stunned.

A man, who requested anonymity, had been hanging with a friend when they spotted the glowing green object on August 7 at around 2:45 a.m.

“Me and my friend were at her house in Prescot when we heard a loud noise outside, like an airplane, so we went to look out of the window and we saw the saucer,” the man told the Echo. “It was green and it looked just like a flying saucer, like the sweets… It was only there for a few seconds and then it flew up into the clouds and went in the southeast direction, towards Huyton and Halewood.”

The pair rushed to take a photo and were stunned by the results.

The man told the paper: “We have no idea what it was, we thought it might be a reflection of something in the room, but we checked everything and there was no screens on or anything like that, we were left really puzzled.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before, I’ve seen things in the sky before and thought it might be a UFO, but then realized it was just a helicopter or something,” he continued. “But this was shaped like a UFO, it was green and it was loud, I don’t know what else it could be.”