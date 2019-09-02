Great white shark spotted off Massachusetts coast feeding on dead whale carcass

A great white shark stunned a whale-watching group off the coast of Massachusetts on Sunday when the ocean predator was spotted feasting on the carcass of a dead whale.

The minke whale carcass floating in Cape Cod Bay off Duxbury Beach, north of Plymouth, forced officials to close the beach for swimming after “attracting numerous sharks,” Duxbury Police Beach Operations wrote on Twitter.

The Plymouth harbormaster and others aboard boats snapped photos and recorded video of the shark’s feeding. Onlookers gave off excited screams as the great white emerged and chomped on the whale.

Whale watchers had mixed feelings after witnessing the sight.

“Of course they are coming out to see whales, so we did, of course, have a couple of people who were upset to have their first sighting be a dead whale. But a lot more people were very excited,” Michelle Collins, a naturalist with whale watching outfit Captain John Boats, told Boston 25 News.

Officials removed the whale carcass Monday and said that the beach was open for swimming “at your own risk.”

Cape Cod recently has experienced a spike in shark sightings.

Multiple Cape Cod beaches were closed temporarily on Sunday after nearly a dozen sharks were confirmed in waters off the coast, the Boston Globe reported.