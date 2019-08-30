Real-life 'Jaws'? Massive great white shark almost bites fisherman's boat

Yup, you're gonna need a bigger boat.

An Instagram post has gone viral after a massive great white shark bumped into a fisherman's boat with its mouth wide open in Cape Cod earlier this week.

Matt Riley was catching lobsters with a group of friends when the enormous apex predator approached the boat, before quickly swimming off, CBS Boston reported.

An onlooker can be heard saying, "He's coming right up to the boat!" on the video. Riley, whose post has garnered over 1,000 likes, wrote that the interaction with the 20-foot shark was "[t]he most epic thing I’ve ever witnessed on the water."

The event may be eerily reminiscent of one of the more famous scenes in "Jaws," but the great white was not trying to attack the boat. Instead, there was a carcass of a humpback whale nearby that the shark was after, Riley posted in subsequent pictures.

Earlier this summer, there was a spike in great white sightings near Cape Cod, prompting concerns from swimmers, including more than 30 in one week in July.

Separately, also in July, drone footage highlighted the first-ever recorded interaction between great whites in Chatham, Mass., roughly 20 miles away from Cape Cod.

