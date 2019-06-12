Great white shark off California coast delays sheriff’s office's water training

Officials with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Rosa, Calif., were forced to delay a water training in Bodega Bay due to the presence of a massive, toothy creature: a great white shark.

Officials said on Facebook Tuesday that crew members with the sheriff’s office’s helicopter, called Henry-1, were patrolling the coast before potentially doing some open-water training in the bay.

"The crew [then] looked down and saw this beauty at the mouth of the Estero Americano in shallow water,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

“The crew was quiet knowing they had been in that same water yesterday,” the officials continued. Officials estimated the shark to be between 13 and 15 feet in length.

The post, which had nearly 3,000 reactions on Facebook by Wednesday afternoon, was quick to garner comments.

“So happy you all had a safe day yesterday! And that ‘Jaws’ was spotted before you entered the water,” one person commented, in part.

“Great shot, thanks for sharing,” another said.

“Nice picture of the shark but would not go in the water if you paid me too!” wrote a third.

