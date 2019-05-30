Woman swims ‘directly over’ shark in Florida, frightening video shows

A lone swimmer in the Gulf of Mexico was circled by a shark without her knowing, according to a frightening video.

Stan Battles reportedly took the video Wednesday morning from his balcony on the 28th floor of a resort at Panama City Beach, Fla., according to the Panama City News Herald.

The outlet reported Battles had been watching the shark for a couple of hours in murkier waters until it swam into a clearer area, which is when the woman swam by. That’s when he started filming the shark.

“The woman swims directly over this thing,” he told the outlet. “Directly over it.”

The two-and-a-half-minute video shows the woman swimming in the clear green waters with a dark spot — the shark — close behind her. The shark appears to stay close to the woman as she swims unknowingly beside it.

“It was just kind of crazy,” Battles described. “Everyone on the beach, in the water, they had no clue.”

In the video, beachgoers can be heard calling out to the woman, urging her to come back to shore. Some were heard screaming: “Shark!”

The woman is seen swimming towards shore, with the shark following her for a bit, until it appears to turn the other direction and swim away.

Battles told the Herald he ran down to the beach to talk to the woman, but she apparently never saw the shark.

“She was just like, ‘I think I’m done with the ocean,’” he said.

“I’m just glad no one got hurt,” Battles added.

The video comes just days after a man died in an apparent shark attack in Hawaii. The Maui Fire Department said the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at Honokowai Point near Ka'anapali Beach Park area on Maui as the man was swimming about 60 yards from shore.

The 65-year-old man was pulled to shore with "traumatic, life-threatening" injuries consistent with a shark attack, fire officials told KHON2.

