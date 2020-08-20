Expand / Collapse search
World's youngest gorilla spotted being held by its mother just hours after arriving at a British zoo

The baby western lowland gorilla was born earlier this month

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
Sometimes, a mother's love is all you need.

A set of pictures have gone viral as they show the world's youngest gorilla getting some tender, loving care from its mother, British news agency SWNS reported.

The newborn mammal, which does not have a name yet, arrived at Bristol Zoo Gardens earlier this month after being born to mother Kala and father Jack.

Kala holds her 1-day-old gorilla at Bristol Zoo Gardens. (Credit: SWNS)

VIRAL PHOTO SHOWS LIONESS SNUGGLING WITH HER CUBS AT FAMOUS AFRICAN GAME RESERVE

The miniature western lowland gorilla is at the zoo to help grow the population of the species, which is listed as "critically endangered" by the World Wildlife Fund.

''There is something very special about seeing a newborn baby gorilla, they are such an iconic and charismatic species," Bristol Zoo's Lynsey Bugg said. "[Kala] is being very attentive and taking good care of her baby. It’s very early days but we are cautiously optimistic."

The tiny western lowland gorilla arrived in the early hours of the morning in the Gorilla House at the zoo. Nine-year-old Kala gave birth naturally, overnight to the infant with dad, Jack, just a few meters away. (Credit: SWNS)

Bugg said that even though it's early, the baby's initial signs are positive.

"The early signs are good and the baby looks to be a good size and is strong," Bugg added.

The newborn joins a group of six gorillas, including 9-year-old Kala herself, who came from Germany in 2018.

Zookeepers at Bristol Zoo Gardens found the little gorilla nestling in the arms of its 9-year-old mother. (Credit: SWNS)

The western lowland gorilla is the most widespread of all gorilla subspecies, despite its endangered status. It can be found in a number of different countries in Africa, including Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Equatorial Guinea.

The exact number of gorillas in the wild is not known, but the WWF added "significant populations still exist," despite being hunted for their meat and being sold as pets.

