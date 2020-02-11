Cheeky goat hops onto hood of police car, cops snap bizarre photo

Talk about “getting your goat” -- a cheeky goat in the U.K. is enjoying a moment of fame after jumping onto the hood of a police car.

Warwickshire Police’s Rural Crime Team posted the bizarre photo on Facebook on Feb. 7. “Whilst out visiting farms today had a surprise when Peggy the goat jumped on the police car,” explained Rural Crime Officer Carol Cotterill.

“Persuaded her it was better to stay at the farm than come back with me to the station, but she thought I was kidding. Whatever floats your goat!” Cotterill quipped.

The bizarre image prompted plenty of comments on the social network. “Did you check the data base for insurance and give animal drugs and alcohol test lol,” joked one commenter.

Other commenters explained that mischievous goats have been known to damage cars. “Lucky she didnt [SIC] chew the wipers and the trim. Goats love vandalizing [SIC] cars,” wrote one.

“Hope your bonnet [hood] didn't get scratched, a friends [SIC] goat used to do this with gravel stuck between her toes and slide down the bonnet,” wrote another.

Warwickshire Police’s Rural Crime Team confirmed that both Peggy and the police car emerged unscathed from their encounter.

"This cheeky goat was asking for some gruff justice," quipped South West News Service, a British news agency, in a report.

