‘Girthy’ 500-pound alligator in Florida captured by trappers

It took two hours for alligator trappers in Parrish, Fla., to wrangle a massive 12-foot, 500-pound gator that was lurking in a waterway there.

The gator, which was trapped Wednesday, was “menacing” divers who were working on a private project on the waterway, WKMG-TV reported.

One of the trappers, Jim Cutway, told the news station the divers first noticed the gator while underwater. They promptly got out and called for help.

"The divers had less than 5 feet of visibility, and they knew he was there," Cutway told WKMG-TV.

"The gator was very close them. He was bothering them,” he added.

Cutway — with the help of a trapper with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission — then worked to capture and pull the hefty animal to shore, which reportedly took about two hours.

It was a "long-fought tug of war,” Cutway said, adding the reptile was a “very girthy, big bull gator.”

Eventually, the animal was captured and was taken to an alligator farm on the east coast of Florida, WKMG-TV reported.

Jim Cutway declined to comment when contacted by Fox News on Friday.