Giffords Calls Obama's attendance at Endeavour Shuttle Launch 'Awesome'

Injured Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) had just one word Wednesday to describe President Barack Obama's decision to join her at the launch of the Space Shuttle Endeavour on April 29.

"She had a one-word response," C.J. Karamargin, Giffords' director of communication, said. "Awesome."

"The congresswoman has wanted President Obama to come to a launch for a long time," Karamargin said, according to The Arizona Republic.

The shuttle will carry Giffords' husband, Commander Mark Kelly, and five crewmates on a two-week mission to the International Space Station.

Giffords has been in a rehabilitation facility in Houston, Texas, since Jan. 8, when she was shot in the head at a constituent event in her Congressional district. Six people were killed and thirteen others wounded in the shooting.

Obama will deliver the commencement address at Miami-Dade College and then head up the coast to the Kennedy Space Center to take in the launch.

First Lady Michelle Obama and their two children, Malia and Sasha, will also be present.

The astronauts on Endeavour's final mission are scheduled to deliver a particle physics detector, which will measure cosmic rays and search for dark matter in space, which could give scientists a better understanding about the origins of the universe. They are also expected to do maintenance and repair work to various components on the space station on four space walks.

This will be Endeavour's 25th and final flight. NASA announced last week that the shuttle will be sent to the California Science Center in Los Angeles after it is retired.

It was also be the second-last space shuttle launch, with the final mission, of Atlantis, scheduled for June 28.