Full buck supermoon captured around globe

Former NASA director Jim Bridenstine reacts to America and China's battle for space superiority as China lays out ambitious plans for the cosmos on 'One Nation,' saying there would be no real capacity for a moon takeover.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Stunning images were captured around the world of July's full buck supermoon on Wednesday night.
Shots of the celestial event were captured in Russia, Greece, Cyprus, Iraq and Wisconsin.
In some photos, the rising supermoon appeared with an orange tint.
Also known as the thunder moon and the hay or mead moon, NASA said the moon would appear full through Friday morning.
A supermoon rises over the Mediterranean Sea, in front of a residential compound, in the southern coastal city of Mersin, Turkey, Wednesdsay, July 13, 2022.
((AP Photo/Hussein Malla))
JULY'S FULL BUCK SUPERMOON: HOW, WHEN TO WATCH
The supermoon's closer proximity to Earth can make it appear slightly bigger and brighter.
The full moon rises over a private house in the village of Putilovo, 70 kilometeres (43 miles) east of St. Petersburg, Russia, late Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
((AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky))
The buck moon was named by the Algonquin tribes of the northeastern U.S.
FULL STRAWBERRY SUPERMOON SEEN IN STUNNING DETAIL
The full moon rises over the Mediterranean sea as people on a boat enjoy, in southern coastal city of Larnaca, in the southeast island of Cyprus, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
((AP Photo/Petros Karadjias))
Early summer is normally the time when the new antlers of buck deer come out of their foreheads.
The tribes also called this the thunder moon due to the summer's frequent thunderstorms.
The full moon rises over Baghdad, Iraq, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
((AP Photo/Hadi Mizban))
Europeans called this the hay moon, for haymaking, and sometimes the mead moon.
A plane passes in front of a full moon Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Milwaukee.
((AP Photo/Morry Gash))
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Buck Supermoon rises behind lights near the town of Aegio, in the northern Peloponnese, Greece, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
((AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris))
The supermoon on June 14 was the "strawberry moon," because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.