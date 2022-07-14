Full buck supermoon captured around globe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stunning images were captured around the world of July's full buck supermoon on Wednesday night.

Shots of the celestial event were captured in Russia, Greece, Cyprus, Iraq and Wisconsin.

In some photos, the rising supermoon appeared with an orange tint.

Also known as the thunder moon and the hay or mead moon, NASA said the moon would appear full through Friday morning.

JULY'S FULL BUCK SUPERMOON: HOW, WHEN TO WATCH

The supermoon's closer proximity to Earth can make it appear slightly bigger and brighter.

The buck moon was named by the Algonquin tribes of the northeastern U.S.

FULL STRAWBERRY SUPERMOON SEEN IN STUNNING DETAIL

Early summer is normally the time when the new antlers of buck deer come out of their foreheads.

The tribes also called this the thunder moon due to the summer's frequent thunderstorms.

Europeans called this the hay moon, for haymaking, and sometimes the mead moon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The supermoon on June 14 was the "strawberry moon," because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.