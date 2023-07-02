Fourth of July weekend sky to boast 'full buck moon,' first supermoon of 2023

The Fourth of July weekend is scheduled to boast the first supermoon of 2023, also known as the full buck moon .

The next full moon is slated to appear in the morning sky on Monday, according to NASA, which noted that the moon will appear opposite the sun in Earth-based longitude at 7:39 a.m. EST.

The moon will appear largest on Sunday and Monday nights and will look full for up to three days, while fireworks will also be lighting up the night sky in celebration of Independence Day.

The supermoon, which marks the first of four supermoons this year, is also the first full moon of summer, and will be followed by the sturgeon and blue supermoons in August.

A supermoon is either a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.

Full supermoons are the most prominent full moons in the year, though opinions vary about which moons qualify as a supermoon.

The full buck moon derives its name from the time of year when male deer antlers are in full growth, according to the Maine Farmers' Almanac.

"Bucks shed and regrow their antlers each year, producing a larger and more impressive set as the years go by," according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Supermoons have featured prominently in history, with the Haida and Tlingit tribes of Alaska dubbing the July moon the salmon moon to mark the rise in salmon migration during the season.

The Algonquins called it the thunder moon in reference to the many thunderstorms in the Northeast in the summer. Europeans named it the hay moon after the haymaking in early summer.

July 20 marks International Moon Day.

