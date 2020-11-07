Former NASA astronaut, Senator-elect Mark Kelly congratulates Biden, Harris

Former NASA astronaut and Senator-elect Mark Kelly has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory.

“Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris,” he tweeted Saturday afternoon. “We’ve got some challenges ahead of us, and I’m looking forward to working together to tackle them.”

WITH SENATE WIN, MARK KELLY BECOMES 4TH ASTRONAUT ELECTED TO CONGRESS

Kelly became the fourth astronaut elected to Congress when he defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally in the Arizona Senate race. The seat, which was formerly held by the late Sen. John McCain, was seen as an important win for Democrats in the 2020 election.

The former U.S. Navy pilot flew 39 combat missions during Operation Desert Storm and served as pilot of the space shuttle missions STS-108 and STS-121. He was commander of shuttle missions STS-124 and STS-134. Kelly is married to former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz.

Fox News’ Julia Musto contributed to this article.

