Former Michigan lawmaker captures photo of 'one-in-a-million' 3-antler deer

A former Michigan state lawmaker believes he took a “one-in-a-million” photo last weekend of a rare three-antler deer in the state’s Upper Peninsula.

Steve Lindberg, a former state representative who lives in Marquette, regularly posts wildlife photos on his Facebook page.

“Five days before rifle season for Whitetail Deer and look who I get to see, along with his girlfriend,” he wrote on the post. “A three antlered, nine or twelve point buck (depending if you want to count the two little tines on the right antler, and the small tine on the left antler). I don't recall ever seeing a three antlered deer before.”

MICHIGAN HUNTERS USE BRANCH SAW TO FREE 2 BUCKS AFTER ANTLERS BECOME LOCKED DURING FIGHT

Lindberg posted another photo of the buck two days later “just to dispel any photoshop (sic) rumors.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Local veterinarian Steve Edwards confirmed that the deer is healthy and that the abnormality may have occurred when it was an embryo. He also called the antlers a “one-in-a-million thing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report