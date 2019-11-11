Michigan hunters use branch saw to free 2 bucks after antlers become locked during fight

Two deer in Michigan have a quick-thinking hunter to thank for being alive today.

Hunter Mark Johnson spotted two rutting eight-point bucks in a farm field in Bowne Township with their antlers entangled Wednesday.

In a video posted to Peggy N Mark Johnson’s Facebook page, which has received nearly 15K views as of Monday morning, the locked-up bucks can be seen struggling to free themselves.

After seeing the deer were unable to break apart, Johnson told WOOD-TV he called his friend Brad Lyons to come help him free the pair.

“They can’t break apart, so they either die from exhaustion or starvation or sometimes even coyotes would come in and do it,” Johnson said to the outlet.

Lyons met up with Johnson and brought neighbor Randy Wilcox, Bowne Township Supervisor, ropes and a branch saw, WOOD-TV reports.

The bucks fell into a creek while the group was trying to corral them using ropes, another video shows. Eventually, the group was able to approach the deer long enough to use the saw to cut the antlers apart.

The video, which was reportedly recorded by Lyon’s wife, showed the deer righting themselves in the creek and running off.

The rescue came a week before the firearms deer season. Johnson, Lyons and another acquaintance who showed up to help are all hunters and in other circumstances, the bucks would have been prized trophies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.