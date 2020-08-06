Florida zoo takes in dozens of sea turtle hatchlings during Isaias but says they 'don't need to be here'

A zoo in Florida took in dozens of sea turtles after Tropical Storm Isaias brushed Florida's coastline over the weekend, but experts later said that many of them didn’t need to be rescued in the first place.

The Brevard Zoo, located in Melbourne, Fla., said Monday on Facebook that it was caring for 42 sea turtle hatchlings in the wake of the storm.

"Unfortunately, about half of them don't need to be here," the zoo said.

In a blog post, the zoo said it's Sea Turtle Healing Center found that about half of the hatchings were "perfectly healthy" and didn't need to be brought to the zoo.

The zoo said some “well-meaning” individuals had been misguided in taking the turtles.

"Remember that sea turtles of every size are federally protected, and it is illegal for members of the public to touch them," officials said.

The zoo released the healthy hatchlings back into the ocean on Monday.

"The hatchlings who need extra help will stay with us for a few days for some much-needed rest, then be returned to the beach later this week," the zoo said.

As the storm made its way up the coast, storm surge caused turtle nests to be washed away throughout the state.

Boynton Beach residents watched dozens of sea turtles make their way to the ocean.

“We were like, ‘Oh my gosh, we have to make sure they get through!’ I know it’s really late for them to be hatching because of the heat," Melissa Frankling told WSVN.

While the storm only brushed the Sunshine State, it left quite the mess further north.

Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., around 11:10 p.m. on Monday night with 85 mph winds, before rocketing northward as it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

The storm's wicked winds triggered tornadoes and downed trees, and floodwaters left at least 9 dead, including a 5-year-old girl in Pennsylvania.