Florida officials capture 6-foot alligator outside of school

A 6-foot alligator was captured outside a school in St. John’s County, Fla., this week, police said.

Deputies with the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office as well as officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) worked to capture the alligator that was first spotted in a pond near Palm Valley Academy school’s campus last week, WFLA-8 reported.

A trap was subsequently set out for the reptile. On Monday, officials were informed the gator had entered the trap.

“The Palm Valley Academy school mascot is a bobcat, not a gator... so when they noticed this big guy hanging out in the pond nearby they called for help! Deputies and some trappers came by to help this 6-foot gator find a new home safely!” the sheriff’s office later wrote on Facebook.

“Too close for comfort,” one woman wrote in response.

“Thanks for keeping the kids safe from this big guy,” a second commented.

“Guess he wanted to go to school too!” another joked.

It’s not clear where the alligator was taken following its removal.