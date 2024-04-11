Fireball lights up New Jersey sky days after eclipse and earthquake

A bright fireball was seen dropping from the night sky over New Jersey early Wednesday, capping an eventful week of natural phenomena in the area following Monday’s solar eclipse and last week’s earthquake.

The fireball, which many say was a meteor or a falling star, was captured on video lighting up the dark sky in several New Jersey towns.

The American Meteor Society, which allows contributors to report "fireballs" reported dozens of sightings at around 3:45 a.m. with sightings being logged across the Garden State as well as in parts of some parts of Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania.

Doorbell camera video captured by Michelle Griffith, a resident of Millville, New Jersey, shows the moment the flash of light illuminates the sky, reports Fox 5. The fireball is only in shot for a few seconds and expands as it falls before disappearing.

Several reports stated witnesses seeing a "bright green flashing ball" falling from the sky.

Another New Jersey resident in Wall Township, posted her security footage to a local Facebook page showing the bright falling light at the same time.

One commenter in the group was convinced the fireball was a meteorite.

"Meteorite. Due to the elevated iron magnesium and nickel content in them, they tend to burn green when burning in the atmosphere," the woman wrote.

"Beautiful!" wrote another. "I've seen one or two of these over the years. Great catch!"

The sightings come about a week before the Lyrids Meteor Shower is set to begin.

The Lyrids meteor shower, which peaks in late April, is one of the oldest known meteor showers and has been observed for 2,700 years, according to NASA. It occurs when particles of dust are shed by the long-period Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher.

Wednesday's sightings followed Monday’s solar eclipse which had more than 90% coverage in parts of the state.

Last Friday, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Lebanon, New Jersey, about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Meanwhile, last week in California, skygazers were left stunned when they witnessed a series of bright fiery lights streaking across the clear night sky.

A U.S. Space Command spokesperson later told Fox News Digital that the fiery shower was from the Chinese Shenzhou 15 Orbital Module rocket that was scheduled to re-enter the earth’s atmosphere near Los Angeles.