Digging History
Published

Eerie photos show Outer Banks shipwreck sinking into sand

By James Rogers | Fox News
The wreck of a ship that recently ran aground on the Outer Banks is sinking into the sand, eerie photographs show.

On May 15, Facebook user Angie Em posted images of the sinking ship on the social network.

“On the left was April 21st and on the right, yesterday. Yup, it’s sinking! Get there soon if you want to see it!" she explained in the post.

The ship is sinking into the sands of Bodie Island on the Outer Banks.

The ship is sinking into the sands of Bodie Island on the Outer Banks. (Angie Em)

The News & Observer reports that the 72-foot vessel is descending into the sand on Bodie Island. Bodie Island is a part of the Outer Banks, a 200-mile-long stretch of barrier islands between North Carolina and Virginia.

The fishing vessel ran aground 50 yards from shore on March 1 this year, according to a Facebook post from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. The Coast Guard safely removed all crew members via helicopter, it said.

Citing the National Park Service, the News & Observer reports that the scallop boat, Ocean Pursuit, is sinking because the high tide is making the sand beneath the vessel soft and malleable.

Earlier this year, photos showed a mysterious shipwreck slowly "disappearing" into Lake Michigan.

Also earlier this year, photos also emerged of a shipwreck linked to a century-old mutiny and murder mystery disappearing into the sands of a North Carolina beach.

