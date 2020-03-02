Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Oceans
Published

Earth may have been a waterworld covered by global ocean 3.2 billion years ago, study suggests

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

In its early years, Earth may have looked like a post-apocalyptic waterworld, according to a new study.

A new study published Monday in Nature Geoscience suggests that Earth was likely covered by a massive ocean 3.2 billion years ago, possibly even like the future depicted in the 1995 Kevin Costner film "Waterworld."

"The history of life on Earth tracks available niches," Boswell Wing, an associate professor in the Department of Geological Sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder and coauthor of the research, said in a statement. "If you've got a waterworld, a world covered by ocean, then dry niches are just not going to be available."

In order to gather data, researchers analyzed more than 100 rock samples from across a dry area known as Panorama that's located in northwestern Australia's outback. Scientists compared it to analyzing coffee grounds to learn more about the water that flowed through it.

HIDDEN ISLAND UNCOVERED IN ANTARCTICA AFTER MELTING GLACIERS REVEAL ITS SHORE

Earth may have once been covered in a massive, global ocean.

Earth may have once been covered in a massive, global ocean. (Getty Images)

2,000-YEAR-OLD SILVER DAGGER USED BY ROMAN SOLDIERS UNEARTHED BY SCIENTISTS

The study adds to the ongoing debate about what, exactly, ancient Earth looked like.

"There was seemingly no way forward on that debate," said lead author Benjamin Johnson, who conducted the research during a postdoctoral position in Wing's lab at CU Boulder. "We thought that trying something different might be a good idea."

Researchers discovered a bit more Oxygen-18 atoms trapped in the stone around 3.2 billion years ago than one would find today.

Next, they theorized that the most likely explanation for that excess Oxygen-18 in the oceans was that there weren't any soil-rich land masses around to suck the isotopes up.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP