Coyote chases roadrunner on video: 'It's happening right now y'all!!!'

A classic ‘“Looney Tunes” scene has seemingly come to life after a university professor in Tuscon, Ariz., captured video of a coyote actually chasing a roadrunner.

Michael Bogan, a professor of wildlife biology in the School of Natural Resources and the Environment at the University of Arizona, tweeted the video of a coyote chasing after a roadrunner on the Santa Cruz River in downtown Tuscon on May 9.

“There is literally a coyote chasing a roadrunner,” Bogan is heard saying in the video. “I can’t believe it. That is a straight-up cartoon.”

Bogan’s delight is due to the situation’s similarity to the classic cartoon feud between Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner, who always seems to outsmart the confounded coyote.

And just like in the cartoon, the real-life roadrunner escapes without a scratch.

