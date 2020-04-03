COVID-19 can be transmitted via 'aerosolized feces,' study warns

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

Scientists are still learning a great deal about COVID-19 and how it spreads, but they have learned it can be transmitted via "aerosolized feces," according to a new study.

The research, published by Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, notes it can be transmitted via a phenomenon known as "toilet plume," placing greater importance that people close the toilet lid when flushing.

"The studies demonstrate that potentially infectious aerosols may be produced in substantial quantities during flushing," the researchers wrote. "Aerosolization can continue through multiple flushes to expose subsequent toilet users. Some of the aerosols desiccate to become droplet nuclei and remain adrift in the air currents. However, no studies have yet clearly demonstrated or refuted toilet plume-related disease transmission, and the significance of the risk remains largely uncharacterized."

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC FORCES AMAZON TO BOOST SAFETY MEASURES, AMID ANGER FROM POLITICIANS, WORKERS

Fox News has reached out to the study's lead author, David Johnson, with a request for comment.

In an interview with Forbes, Purdue University professor of mechanical engineering Qingyan said there is a “very easy way to help prevent the spread of coronavirus: 'Close the lid and then flush.'”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus pandemic, can be spread via fecal-oral transmission, scientists have already warned.

Presently, there are four known possible methods of COVID-19 transmission, Fox News has reported: direct/indirect contact, droplets, airborne (passing through the air) and the aforementioned issues with the digestive tract.

As of Friday morning, more than 1 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, including more than 245,000 of which are in the U.S., the most impacted country on the planet.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP