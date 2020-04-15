Zoo says coronavirus may force it to feed animals to each other

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With coronavirus having emptied out zoos in Germany, the owner of one has suggested that she may have to resort to feeding some animals to the others in order to stay financially afloat.

"We've listed the animals we'll have to slaughter first," Neumünster Zoo's Verena Kaspari told Die Welt, as translated by BBC News.

Kaspari explained that killing some animals so that others could live would be a last resort, and "unpleasant," but even that would not solve the financial crisis they're currently facing.

She said the seals and penguins needed big quantities of fresh fish daily.

"If it comes to it, I'll have to euthanize animals, rather than let them starve," she told the German news oulet. "At the worst, we would have to feed some of the animals to others."

She estimated the zoo's loss of income this spring will be about 175,000 euros.

Meanwhile, Berlin Zoo's infant panda twins can only be seen online for now.

According to BBC News, that zoo's spokeswoman Philine Hachmeister said: "Constantly we're thinking 'the visitors should be watching them live'. We don't want the little pandas to be grown up by the time we finally reopen."

Germany's zoos are reportedly also requesting government aid to the tune of 100 million euros.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were more than 2 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide. The virus has killed at least 27,000 people in the United States.

