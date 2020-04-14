Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Amid coronavirus closure, Yosemite's bears are making the most of the peace and quiet

By James Rogers | Fox News
Videos posted to Twitter by the National Park Service show black bears at Yosemite National Park making the most of the absence of visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yosemite National Park is home to about 300 to 500 black bears. Though there hasn't been an increase in their population since the park closure, bears have been seen more frequently than usual,” tweeted the Yosemite National Park Service on Monday. “Check out this bear caught on camera yesterday, climbing a tree next to ranger housing!”

The park has been closed to visitors since March 20.

Yosemite National Park Service posted video of a black bear climbing a tree near ranger housing.

Yosemite National Park Service posted video of a black bear climbing a tree near ranger housing. (Yosemite National Park Twitter)

On April 10, the park tweeted a video of a black bear grazing on grass near Yosemite Village.

The park has been closed to visitors for more than three weeks.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Yosemite National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation,” it said in a statement on March 20.

Black bears have been seen more frequently than usual during Yosemite National Park's closure.

Black bears have been seen more frequently than usual during Yosemite National Park's closure. (Yosemite National Park, Twitter)

“We all look forward to the return of normalcy, or something close to it, when once again this park will be enjoyed by many,” Yosemite National Park Service tweeted on March 22. “Until then, Yosemite will be waiting for us.”

Coronavirus-related lockdowns have even seen wild animals wander into major cities in some parts of the world. A third cougar, for example, was recently captured in the Chilean capital Santiago amid the city’s coronavirus lockdown.

As of Tuesday afternoon, at least 1.94 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, at least 584,073 of which are in the U.S. The disease has accounted for at least 121,897 deaths around the world, including more than 23,600 people in the U.S.

