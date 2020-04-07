Expand / Collapse search
Mammals
Published

Third cougar captured amid city's coronavirus lockdown

By James Rogers | Fox News
A third cougar has been captured in the Chilean capital Santiago amid the city’s coronavirus lockdown.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Zoologico Nacional de Chile explained that the cougar was captured in a home.

“The cougar is in good condition and is moved to our Rehabilitation Center for a medical assessment and subsequent release,” it said.

The BBC reports that the cougar is the third to have been captured in Santiago during a lockdown implemented to stop the spread of coronavirus. Experts have cited a severe drought in the foothills around Santiago that is causing the cougars to enter the quiet city, according to the news outlet.

Reuters reports that another cougar was captured in Santiago last week, the second big cat to caught in the city of more than 6 million people in just over a week.

Cougar file photo.

Cougar file photo. (iStock)

As of Tuesday afternoon, at least 1.38 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, at least 5,116 of which are in Chile. The disease has accounted for at least 78,269 deaths around the world, including 43 deaths in Chile.

