Cops use Tasers to incapacitate and free moose tangled in a hammock

Police in Wyoming used Tasers to incapacitate a moose that had become tangled in a hammock before freeing the unfortunate animal.

The moose’s antlers were caught in a hammock that was attached to a tree, Sublette County Police Department explained in a Facebook post.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department also attended the Sept. 8 incident.

“Due to the nature of the entangled animal and the proximity to hunting season, a tranquilizer would render the animal not harvestable and inedible,” the police explained. “A plan was devised to use Tasers from SCSO Deputies which has proven successful in other jurisdictions to incapacitate the animal long enough to remove the hammock but not harm the animal.”

The plan was successful, according to the police department, and the moose was freed from the hammock without injury. It then safely left the area.

Video of the incident shows the moose struggling to free itself from the hammock. Officers are then shown cautiously watching the prone animal while it is cut free from the hammock. Its ordeal finally over, the moose then stands up and runs away.

Police and wildlife officials have warned people to be aware of hanging items in their yards that may injure animals.

“This time of year, with the rut starting and animals rubbing velvet, we want to join the Game and Fish in asking citizens to remove hanging items, hammocks, bird feeders, or anything else moose, deer and other wildlife could get tangled in to avoid further occurrences,” the police department said in its Facebook post.

