Mammals
Published

Viral pictures show last moment puppy and cat bond before puppy gets adopted

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
Dogs may be man's best friend, but a puppy's best friend can be a cat, even if the two become separated.

Elvis, a Staffordshire bull terrier, who was born in March, was able to spend one last moment with his friend, Cheerio, the cat, before being adopted by his forever family, British news agency SWNS reports.

Cheerio's owner, Corrinne Minard, noted the two were inseparable, often cuddling when taking naps and following each other around the house.

This is the moment a puppy and cat who became best friends said goodbye when the Staffy was finally adopted by his new family. (Credit: SWNS)

"Cheerio and Elvis were loving and playful together," Corrinne said. "Cheerio would even be quite flirtatious at times, like any cat. Cheerio has been here since she was pretty young, so she's always been used to our dogs."

This is the moment a puppy and cat who became best friends said goodbye when Elvis was finally adopted by his new family. (Credit: SWNS)

"It's so funny because she just wants to be like the dogs, even though she is definitely the boss in the relationship!" she added.

The pair grew even closer after Elvis' eight brothers and sisters were adopted, Corrinne, a part-time dog breeder and university counselor, noted.

Corrinne Minnard with Elvis the Staffordshire bull terrier puppy. (Credit: SWNS)

The dynamic duo said their goodbyes on Sunday.

